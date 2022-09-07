Up to 5 mln tourists from Asia-Pacific can visit Russia annually — official

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Agency for Tourism estimates the potential for inbound tourism from Asia-Pacific countries as 5 mln individuals per year, head of the Agency Zarina Doguzova told TASS in an interview at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"These are countries with large populations, with a fairly large portion traveling proactively. Potentially, up to five million tourists can visit Russia annually, particularly the Far East," Doguzova said.

Vast opportunities for the inbound tourism are being opened in this region, she noted. "We are highly interested in Japan and the Republic of Korea. By the way, South Korean youth proactively visited the Primorye Region and Vladivostok before the pandemic," Doguzova added.