Sber to start lending to companies in yuan, in rupees later on

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Sberbank will start providing loans to companies in yuan, as well as in rupees in the future, First Deputy Chairman of the Board Alexander Vedyakhin said on Tuesday.

"We are already starting to lend in yuan and we are seeing rather keen demand for it. We are working with the Indian rupee actively, though the demand for such loans is not high so far, but if it emerges, we are also ready to offer it up. So far, those are two main large currencies that we are focusing on," he told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

On June 17, Sberbank resumed payments in yuan for corporate clients after a temporary ten-day suspension on such transactions in early June.

