Additional conservation zones to appear in some tiger sanctuaries in Russia — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. New conservation zones will be set up in Russian tiger preserves, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video address to the participants of the Second International Tiger Forum on Monday.

"In order to ensure the stable future [for tigers], we have only several specific targeted tasks left to resolve, including organizing additional conservation zones in a number of tiger sanctuaries. And this will definitely be done," he said.

Addressing the forum’s participants, Putin expressed confidence that their dialogue will be productive and "benefit the entire tiger family." He also thanked those who devoted their life to the preservation of wild nature.

The Second International Tiger Forum has opened within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). Experts and officials will discuss the results of implementing the 12-year program on tiger conservation and set new tasks. Additionally, it is planned to enhance information exchange mechanisms, the effective international coordination of actions and plan new events on cooperation.

