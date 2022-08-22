Istanbul coordination center approves exit of two grain ships from Chernomorsk

UNITED NATIONS, August 22. /TASS/. The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center approved the exit of two ships carrying a total of 30,800 tonnes of grain from the Ukrainian port of Chernomorsk.

The Great Arsenal cargo ship loaded with 25,000 tonnes of wheat will head to Egypt and the Maranta vessel will deliver 5,300 tonnes of corn to Greece. Both ships are expected to leave the port on Monday.

On Sunday, the center’s experts inspected six vessels and plan to inspect another nine on Monday.

A package of documents aimed at resolving the issue of food and fertilizer supplies to global markets was signed in Istanbul on July 22. One of the documents creates a mechanism to export grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. A four-party coordination center established by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the US is authorized to inspect grain ships in order to prevent arms smuggling and false flag operations.