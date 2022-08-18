MOEX Russia, RTS indices rising by end of trading session — market data

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian market indexes were in the green during the trading session on Thursday. The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index grew by 0.31% to 2,195.35 points by the close of business on the Moscow Exchange. The dollar-denominated RTS Index rose by 2.16% to 1,161 points, according to trading data.

The dollar lost 1.17% to 59.62 rubles. The euro edged down by 1.38% and amounted to 60.28 rubles.

Meanwhile, Brent futures gained 2.7% and totaled $96.18 a barrel on the London-based ICE.

"Minutes of the US Fed in conclusion of the July meeting, released the day before, did not bring in particular surprises. The US regulator focuses on further increase of the key rate. The market sets 60% probability for the rate increase by 50 basis points at the September meeting. Consumer inflation in the Eurozone set the absolute record in July and reached 8.9% in annual terms, although it coincided with the consensus forecast of analysts," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World said.

The MOEX Russia Index can be within the range of 2,120-2,220 points, BCS Investment World noted.

Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will attempt to be 2,100-2,200 points by the close of business on Friday.