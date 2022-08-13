Sudan representative appointed as UN Coordinator for Black Sea Grain Initiative

UN, August 13. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Sudan's representative Amir Mahmoud Abdulla as the UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, according to a statement issued by the Secretary General's office on Friday.

The new coordinator will replace American Frederick J. Kenny, who has held the position on an interim basis since the deal was struck.

Amir Mahmoud Abdullah has worked for the UN World Food Program since 1991, and since 2009 has served as Deputy Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of WFP.

A package of documents geared towards resolving the issue of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. Under the Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations undertakes to work toward lifting anti-Russian restrictions hampering the exports of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations provides for the establishment of a four-party coordination center to search ships carrying grain in order to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid any false flag.