Naftogaz confirms resumption of oil flows via Ukrainian section of Druzhba pipeline

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Ukrtransnafta has resumed transportation of oil via the Ukrainian section of the Druzhba oil pipeline towards Slovakia and Hungary, according to a statement released by Naftogaz of Ukraine on Thursday.

"On August 10, 2022, JSC Ukrtransnafta received payment for transportation services from MOL, the Hungarian oil company, and at 4:30 p.m. Kyiv time, once the funds were received to the account, resumed the oil flows via Ukrainian section of the pipeline," the statement said.

Ukrtransnafta has received no data on transit fee payment from the Czech Republic so far, according to the statement.

Earlier on Thursday Ceska Televize TV Channel reported, citing senior manager at Mero, the owner and operator of the Czech segment of the pipeline, that oil supplies via the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline would start flowing to the Czech Republic on Friday, August 12, or Saturday, August 13.

Oil has already reached Slovakia and Hungary through the Druzhba oil pipeline.