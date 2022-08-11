Amur Region launches service for goods delivery from China

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. /TASS/. RZD Business Aktiv, a container operator and a subsidiary of Russian Railways, and Oktet Cargo logistical operator launched a multimodal container service in the Amur Region on Thursday, press service of the container operator reports.

The service provides for carriage of goods from China along the cross-border motor bridge across the Amur River with further delivery in Russia by cargo trains, the press service said.

"The service focuses on provision of freight turnover between China and Russia at the new customs crossing Kani-Kurgan in the Amur Region. The multimodal route comprises delivery of goods by motor transport from China over the bridge across the Amur River opened in this year to Kani-Kurgan customs and logistics terminal, where customs clearance, required handling and preparation for shipment take place," the operator noted.

The first train comprising 50 containers was dispatched on August 11 from Blagoveshchensk railway station to Samara. It is loaded with medical products from China. Consumer goods, foods, cosmetics and medical products will constitute the basis of the cargo flow in the new direction, the company added.