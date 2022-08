BERLIN, August 3. /TASS/. Siemens Energy continues contacts with Gazprom, including on the issue of the Nord Stream pipeline turbine return, CEO Christian Bruch told reporters on Wednesday.

"The dialog with Gazprom continues; there is a discussion on what is missing. There is the dialog but no unity," Bruch told reporters.

The Russian side had to reduce the throughput over the Nord Stream due to absence of the turbine that had not returned to Europe in time after maintenance in Canada.