Grain deal may help Russia, Ukraine resume talks, Turkish official says

ANKARA, July 26. /TASS/. Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin is hopeful that agreements on the export of Ukrainian grain, signed in Istanbul on July 22, may create conditions for the resumption of Moscow-Kiev talks on resolving the Ukrainian crisis, Turkey’s Star newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to Kalin, the West imposed sanctions on Russia after the conflict had broken out and in response, Russia "started using natural gas as a weapon against the countries who had introduced restrictions." The situation will not change until the conflict in Ukraine is resolved, the Turkish presidential spokesman noted. "This is exactly why we call on all parties to come to the negotiating table. I don’t want to look too optimistic but the grain deal may lay the groundwork for the resumption of talks on a ceasefire and a prisoner swap, perhaps, eventually setting the stage for a peace agreement," Kalin underlined.

"The war between Russia and Ukraine is not only harming the two countries, it is also negatively impacting global food and energy markets. There is a need to find a way to end it," the Turkish presidential envoy said.

A package of documents aimed at resolving the issue of food and fertilizer supplies to global markets was signed in Istanbul on July 22. Under a Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations will engage in efforts to lift anti-Russian restrictions preventing the export of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document creates a mechanism to export grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. Agreements between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN provide for the establishment of a four-party coordination center whose representatives will inspect grain ships in order to prevent arms smuggling and false flag operations.