Former Hong Kong Chief Executive urges to resist protectionism and reduce trade barriers

HAIKOU /China/, July 25. /TASS/. The world's countries must resist protectionism, reduce trade barriers, and promote stability and security of global production and logistics chains. Leung Chun-ying, former head of the Hong Kong administration and deputy chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (APCCC, China's 13th highest deliberative body), said on Monday.

"It is necessary to adhere to open cooperation and expand global trade together," he said at the opening ceremony of the 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, Hainan Province, South China.

Economic globalization is an unstoppable historical trend, he said, and the fundamental way to solve the difficulties the world is facing is to build an open and inclusive world economy. "It is necessary to tear down walls rather than build them, to firmly resist protectionism and unilateralism, to continuously reduce trade barriers, and to protect the security and stability of global production and supply chains," he pointed out.

The former Hong Kong chief also stressed that the future of countries in today's world is closely interconnected. "The countries of the world must move beyond differences, adhere to dialogue rather than confrontation. True multilateralism must be upheld, confronting global challenges by relying on the concept of justice and impartiality," he summarized.

The 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo will be held from July 25 to 30 and will feature over 2,800 brands from more than 60 countries and regions around the world. The total exhibition area this year will amount to 100,000 square meters, 80 thousand of which will be occupied by foreign participants. The remaining 20 thousand square meters will house Chinese companies from all regions of the country. As expected, the exhibition will be visited by more than 40 thousand businessmen. France will be the guest of honor at this year's event.

The opening ceremony marked the start of the Expo's business program. The exhibition itself starts on Tuesday: from July 26 to 28 the exhibition will be open only for the business community and mass media, and on July 29-30 it will open its doors for the general public.