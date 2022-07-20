Gascade expects Nord Stream gas supplies to be at 40% of maximum after restart

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Gascade expects that gas supplies over the Nord Stream gas pipeline will resume on July 21 at 40% of the maximal capacity, the German gas transport operator said.

We assume that, according to the current nominations (as of 3 p.m. [16.00 Moscow time - TASS] on 20 July), gas transport via Nord Stream will be resumed at the pre-maintenance level (40% of transport capacity)," the company said.

"As the start-up of the facilities is a very complex technical process, a full restoration of the transport capacity may take several hours and last until late in the morning of 21 July," Gascade added.

Nord Stream gas supplies are currently suspended because of the scheduled annual maintenance.