Ottawa plans to expand anti-Russian sanctions — Global Affairs Canada

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Global Affairs Canada reported on Saturday that it plans to expand its sanctions against Russia.

"The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that Canada intends to impose further sanctions in relation to Russia," according to the statement. Ottawa will expand restrictions with regards to the gas, oil and manufacturing sectors.

On Friday, the Canadian authorities expanded sanctions against Russia, adding 29 private individuals and 15 organizations to the list, including Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.