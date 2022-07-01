Russian geological company sends out 4 vessels for Arctic subsoil exploration

MURMANSK, July 1. /TASS/. For the first time in history, four vessels of the Russian geological company Rosgeologia (RosGeo) will leave Murmansk within one week to conduct the Arctic subsoil exploration, RosGeo’s Director General Sergey Gorkov told reporters.

"Our projects continue," he said. "For the first time in history, within one week four vessels will depart. Normally, we had one or two vessels, and now four. This demonstrates how intensely we are working."

RosGeo’s top manager refuted the speculations, claiming Russia has suspended work in the Arctic due to the sanctions. One of the vessels - the Bavenit - will work on geological survey. The vessel can serve geo-technical works at the sea depth over ten meters. Its displacement is 5,300 tonnes and the length is more than 85 meters. The vessel’s autonomy is 50 days, the navigation area is not limited. The vessel’s departure is scheduled for Saturday.

The Murmansk Region and RosGeo signed a cooperation agreement at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Governor Andrey Chibis said. "At the forum we signed an agreement, and today we have discussed many directions. They refer to development of the mineral-resource base," the governor continued. "Rosgeologia is this country’s leader in all these directions."

"Jointly with our technical university, with the Kola Scientific Center, we will boost work on those surveys, so that new deposits could begin working," the governor added.

Rosgeologia is a Russian multidisciplinary geological holding company that provides a full range of services related to geological exploration. Rosgeologiya’s 100% shares are owned by the state.