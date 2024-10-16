Traffic across Crimean bridge up a quarter from May to October

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Almost 1.8 mln motor vehicles and buses traveled over the Crimean Bridge from May to October of this year, Russian Minister of Transport Roman Starovoit said.

"Almost 1.8 million automobiles and buses moved over the Crimean Bridge in both directions from May 1 to October 1. This is 23% higher than in the like period of 2023," the minister said.

Carriage of passengers by inland water transport in all routes increased by more than 10% in the first half of 2024 and totaled 2.47 mln passengers. The most popular in European Russia are from Moscow to St. Petersburg, Solovki and cities on the Volga River.