Ukrainian Railways to suspend Belarusian potash fertilizers transit from February 16

KIEV, February 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian Railways suspends transit of Belarusian potash fertilizers over the territory of the country from February 16, the company said on its website.

Measures will apply to Belaruskali, the Belarusian producer of potash fertilizers.

This is the decision of Ukrainian Railways as a business company, press service of the Ukraine’s economy ministry said in response to the request from Ukrinform news agency. This refers to the ban on railway transit to Slovakia, Hungary, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, CIS and Baltic States and on Ukraine’s import of fertilizers by rail.