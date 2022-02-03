Nord Stream 2 should not be isolated amid growing gas demand — OMV

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Europe will be able to ensure affordable energy prices if supply channels are diversified and projects like the Nord Stream 2 are not politically isolated, CEO of the Austrian oil and gas company OMV Alfred Stern said at the press conference on Thursday.

"The Nord Stream 2 is needed for OMV, it is needed for Austria. As I have already said earlier, we extended the loan of 729 mln euro to this project and we are interested in its development. We believe neither the Nord Stream 2 nor any other similar channel of supplies should be in isolation. Europe needs gas, especially in the environment of own production falling and growing demand," Stern said. Gas use is an optimal opportunity to cut emissions during the energy transition, he noted.

Europe can keep competitive gas prices on account of diversified import deliveries of gas, the top manager said.