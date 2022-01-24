Dollar exchange rate exceeds 79 rubles on Moscow Exchange first since November 2020

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate went up by 2.19% during Monday currency trading on Moscow Exchange compared with the previous closure to 79.12 rubles, rising to this level for the first time since November 2020, according to the trading data as of 2:45 pm Moscow time.

The dollar exchange rate gained 1.84% to 78.8525 rubles as of 2:10 pm.

According to MOEX trading data as of 3:19 pm, the dollar exchange rate was up by 2.09% at 79.04 rubles, while the euro exchange rate was up by 1.38% at 89.08 rubles.

The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for March delivery was up by 0.13% at $88 per barrel on London’s ICE, while the price of WTI crude oil futures was down by 0.02% trading at $85.12 per barrel, according to the trading data as of 3:19 pm Moscow time.