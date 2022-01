MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Aeroflot will restart flights from Moscow to Almaty from January 14, the airline said on Wednesday.

"Aeroflot will resume daily scheduled flights en route Moscow - Almaty - Moscow from January 14," the air carrier said. "Flights to Almaty will be temporarily made under the revised schedule in view of existing restrictions on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan," Aeroflot said.

The air carrier resumed flights to Nur-Sultan from January 10.