Russian statistical agency to expand basket of goods for inflation estimate

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The Russian Federal State Statistical Service will expand the number of goods and services it counts for monthly inflation estimates from 556 to 558 commodity items, the authority’s press service said on Tuesday.

"Amendments were made in the consumer goods and services basket," the press service said. "Positions for consumer price index calculation were extended from 556 to 558, including 129 foods, 292 nonfoods and 137 services," it noted.

"Changes largely pertain to the list of medications updated on the basis of the review of pharmaceutical sales and with consideration of suggestions of the Russian Ministry of Health. 64 instead of 53 drugs will be monitored, with 32 of them being essential drugs," the press service added.