Putin says modern world doesn’t allow for long-term technology monopolies

SIRIUS /Federal territory/, December 8. /TASS/. The modern world does not allow anyone to remain a technology monopolist for a long time, so it is necessary to be open and work with everyone, but simultaneously to step up scientific sovereignty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with participants of the Congress of Young Scientists on Wednesday.

"It is clear that there are leaders in a number of areas, who are trying to somehow shut off from us. The modern world is not the place where this can be done in the blink of an eye," the president said.

Putin recalled the invention of gunpowder and dynamite, and how it was impossible to halt their proliferation.

"Nuclear weapons were not contained. As it is impossible to contain that. And certainly it is absolutely impossible in the present-day world. Therefore, it is necessary to be open, to work with everyone, but of course, to take certain concrete steps to boost our own sovereignty in the scientific area, and in this case, in instrumentation engineering," Putin concluded.