Russia increasing gas supplies to Europe as partners request, says envoy

VIENNA, December 8. /TASS/. Russia is increasing the volumes of gas supplies to Europe in accordance with its European partners’ requests, Russian Ambassador to Hungary Yevgeny Stanislavov said in an interview with Magyar Demokrata magazine published by the Russian embassy in Budapest on Wednesday.

Gazprom fully meets its contract commitments to its partners, including in Europe, providing uninterrupted gas supplies in this direction, the diplomat noted.

"Gazprom has increased supplies to Europe by 10% this year, whereas the total increase in supplies of the Russian gas to the continent equals 15%, including liquified natural gas. [Gas deliveries] go up as much as partners request. Noteworthy, there has been not a single rejection," he explained.