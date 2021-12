BERLIN, December 8. /TASS/. All the attempts to derail the Nord Stream 2 project are made outside Germany, rather than from the country, ex-Federal Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder said on Wednesday on the air with the N-TV Channel.

"All the attempts to derail the project are from outside, not within," Schroeder said. This is already "agreed project" and "it should be brought to an end," he noted.

Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was completed on September 10 of this year.