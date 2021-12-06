India to increase investment in Russian Far Eastern development projects

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. India to continue boosting trade and investment in Russia’s Far East, according to a joint statement following the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi released on the Kremlin website on Monday.

"The Indian side reiterated its commitment to enhanced trade and investment in the Russian Far East," the document said.

"The sides agreed to continue discussion on operationalization of the $1 billion Line of Credit announced by Prime Minister Modi in 2019 for projects for development of the Russian Far East," according to the statement.

Putin and Modi also welcomed the interest of Indian companies in cooperating in the Russian Far East. "Energy, transport and logistics, maritime connectivity, diamond processing, forestry, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, tourism and humanitarian fields have been identified as areas of further cooperation in the Russian Far East," the statement said.