Moldova to post tender for selecting company to audit debt to Gazprom this month

CHISINAU, December 4. /TASS/. The Moldovan government will launch a tender for selecting an international company that will conduct an audit of the historic debt of Moldovagaz to Gazprom, in December, the republic’s Deputy Prime Minister, Infrastructure Minister Andrei Spinu who held talks on a new contract with the Russian gas holding in October, said in an interview aired by the RTR Moldova TV channel.

"A tender for selecting an international company that will conduct an audit of debts of Moldovagaz, will be posted in December. The finance ministry is dealing with the issue," he said, adding that "Moldova will pay for the audit as it is in its interests."

In October, Gazprom and Moldovagaz extended their gas supply contract for five years. Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said earlier that Moldova’s debt to the company stood at around $433 mln, or over $700 mln considering overdue payments. The sides agreed to confirm the amount this year during the audit.