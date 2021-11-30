Helping industries, people affected by pandemic is priority for Russian economy — Putin

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Providing assistance to citizens and industries that were most affected by the coronavirus pandemic is a priority for the Russian economy, President Vladimir Putin said speaking at a plenary session of the VTB Capital investment forum Russia Calling!

"We understand that everything related to today's difficulties affects people. Therefore, we are trying to make well-considered decisions to support the economy - the most affected industries, in the first place, and citizens, especially those categories that need state support. These are elderly people, pensioners, families with children," he said.

The head of state reiterated that the country's authorities had decided to raise the minimum subsidence level and the minimum living wage because this will affect a whole range of benefits, which are based on this.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin noted that the draft federal budget for next year now provides for the upward adjustment of the minimum subsistence level by 2.5%, which is not enough. The head of state proposed raising the minimum subsistence level for 2022 and to increase it at a faster pace than inflation - by 8.6%. In absolute terms, for the country as a whole, the minimum subsistence level should reach 12,654 rubles ($170) a month, which is 1,000 rubles more than now.