Kremlin hopes there will be no threats to completion of Nord Stream 2 certification

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that there will be no threats to the completion of the Nord Stream 2 certification because the launch of the project is in the interests of all European consumers, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

When asked if Moscow sees any threats to the launch of the gas pipeline after Ukraine switched to the process of the EU certification of the project, Peskov said:

"Of course, we would prefer that there were no threats to complete the certification of Nord Stream 2. Because the certification and launch of this project are in the interests of all European consumers."

In mid-November, Germany’s Federal Network Agency announced that the certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator had been suspended until Nord Stream 2 AG, headquartered in the Swiss city of Zug, transfers the share capital related to the German segment to a German subsidiary. Nord Stream 2 AG decided to create a subsidiary in accordance with German law, which will become the owner and operator of the German section of the pipeline.

The Nord Stream 2 project involves the construction of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany.

The construction of Nord Stream 2 was fully completed on September 10, 2021. It was originally planned to be completed by the end of 2019, but construction was delayed due to Washington’s sanctions.