Moldova repaid debt to Gazprom for current gas supplies — Moldovagaz

CHISINAU, November 26. /TASS/. Moldovagaz repaid the current debt to Gazprom after the warning on potential termination of supplies, the press service of the Moldovan gas distributing company said on Friday.

"Moldovagaz transferred payment for natural gas consumed in October and the first half of November of this year to Gazprom," the company said.

The debt to the Russian gas holding totaled $74 mln. On Thursday, the Moldovan legislative assembly introduced amendments to the budget and approved urgent allocation of funds.