Volume of National Wealth Fund reaches 12% of GDP in 3Q 2021 — Accounts Chamber

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The volume of the National Wealth Fund (NWF) increased to 12% of GDP in January-September 2021, amounting to 13.899 trillion rubles ($187.3 bln), the Russian Accounts Chamber said on Wednesday.

"The volume of the National Wealth Fund in ruble terms increased by 352.9 billion rubles ($4.8 bln), or 2.6%, and amounted to 13 trillion 898.5 billion rubles - 12% of GDP," the agency said.

According to the Accounts Chamber, of the total volume of the NWF, funds in accounts with the Bank of Russia amount to 8,279.7 billion rubles ($111.55 billion), or 7.2% of GDP. Other financial assets contain 5,618.9 billion rubles ($75.7 billion).

"The use of NWF funds amounted to 14.1 billion rubles ($190 million), including for the purpose of financing the federal budget deficit - 11.1 billion rubles ($150 mln), in order to co-finance pension savings - 3 billion rubles ($40 mln)," the Accounts Chamber reported.