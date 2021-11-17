Russia and Uzbekistan sign contracts worth $8.9 bln at interregional forum — minister

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The agreements that were signed as part of the 2nd Russian-Uzbek interregional forum, totaled $8.9 bln, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov told reporters after the forum.

"In recent days alone, as part of the forum, 28 agreements were signed with a funding volume of $3.6 bln. More than 113 projects are under consideration, there are memorandums but negotiations are still underway, there are interim documents, which is about $3.7 bln more. Also, over the past month and a half, as part of preparations for the forum and intensive bilateral visits, 450 trade and export contracts were signed for $1.6 bln. So, that is the volume of those contracts that were signed over the past month, perhaps a little more was signed during preparations for the forum - almost $9 bln," Reshetnikov said.

Earlier, Reshetnikov said that in the first 9 months of 2021, the bilateral turnover between the countries increased by 6.5% in annual terms to $3.9 billion. At the end of 2020, the turnover amounted to $5.9 billion.