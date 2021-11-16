Delaying certification of Nord Stream 2 AG is not in EU interests — senator

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. All procedures for certification of Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent transport operator must be legally invulnerable, but delaying this process is not in the interests of Europe, especially on the eve of cold weather. This opinion was expressed in an interview with a TASS correspondent by the vice-speaker of the Federation Council, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev told TASS. The Federation Council in the upper house of the Russian parliament.

On Tuesday, Germany’s Federal Network Agency announced that it had suspended the certification of Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent transport operator due to formal legal issues.

"Another sharp jump in gas prices in Europe became the first visible result of today's decision, and the relevant negative costs will again be borne by consumers, by Europeans.

So, procedures are procedures, but any delay in the certification of the pipeline, especially on the eve of winter, is absolutely not in the interests of the united Europe," Kosachev said.

At the same time, he stressed that all legal details must be taken into account during certification.

"These procedures must be legally invulnerable, since there will be more than enough people willing to question them in any case," the Vice-Speaker of the Federation Council added.

The construction of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was fully completed on September 10, 2021. Before pumping can commence, the operator of the project should be registered as an independent transport operator - the Federal Network Agency is to issue certification by January 8, 2022. The agency cannot prohibit commercial gas pumping, but if it starts before the registration is finalized the operator will be fined. This registration is obligatory for meeting the norms of the EU Gas Directive.