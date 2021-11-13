Vucic says he plans to focus on gas price, increased supplies at talks with Putin

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic plans to discuss the gas price and increased supplies with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Vucic said in an exclusive interview with the YouTube channel SolovyevLive on Saturday.

"This time we will have plenty of practical issues to touch upon. In addition to political issues, I can say something, and I also leave something for the one-on-one conversation. I would say that the top issue here, in Serbia is gas," Vici said.

"I am convinced that we will find a solution to three things related to gas. They are the price of gas and its amount, as we need more and more gas. [We] are spending more and more. If we used to spend 1.1 billion cubic meters of gas, now we use 2.7 [bln]. We should reach an agreement on increased gas supplies, as our economy is the fastest growing in Europe," he said.

Serbian President hopes that Putin will have a better understanding of Serbia’s position on the gas price and the amounts of supply at their meeting scheduled for November 25.

"I am convinced that President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin has always had and has always shown an understanding of our dire circumstances," Vucic said in an interview with the YouTube channel SolovyovLive.

"I hope that this time he will also understand us in regard to the gas price and amounts of supply," he said.