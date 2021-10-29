Eurasian Economic Commission reduces import duties to zero for specific goods

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) slashed to zero import customs duties of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for several groups of goods for 24 months from January 2, 2022, the trading unit of EEC told reporters on Friday.

"Rates of import customs duties in respect of individual kinds of chemical compounds used in production of chemical crop protection agents were set as 0% for the term of two years. The level of duties in respect of these goods is from 3% to 5% at present. The import customs duty rate was reduced from 8% to zero for individual kinds of transformers intended for microwave oven manufacturing. The measure will be in effect until December 31, 2023, inclusive," it said.

The import customs duty rate was also reduced to zero for individual kinds of phosphoric esters and their compounds, individual kinds of meta-aramid synthetic fibers and specific cotton fabrics. All the decisions will come into force from January 2 of the next year, EEC said.

The EEC Board also lowered from 11% to 5.5% the import customs duty rate for citrus fruit mass intended for juice production. The reduced rate will be in effect for 36 months.