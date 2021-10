MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. A severe winter in Europe may lead to a subsequent gas price rally in the region, CEO of Wintershall Dea Mario Mehren said on Tuesday at a teleconference with investors.

"Prices might go up if the winter is very tough," Mehren said.

The company is not concerned about the shortage of gas supply on the market now, the top manager added.

Gas prices in Europe hit $1,090 per 1,000 cubic meters during the trading session on the London-based ICE on Tuesday.