MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The dollar-to-ruble rate rose by 1.5 kopecks in comparison with the values ate the closure of the previous trading session and amounted to 70.35 rubles at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Monday. The euro rate increased by 17 kopecks and reached 82.04 rubles.
Dollar up to 70.35 rubles as trading on Moscow Exchange opens
Euro up to 82.04 rubles
NATO pulling forces to Russian borders amid calls to deter Russia - Shoigu
NATO’s deterrence plan in Afghanistan resulted in a catastrophe, the Russian defense chief said
Read more
Moscow minimizes consequences of possible Ukrainian rapprochement with NATO - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, that Russia could not stop this process
Read more
The existing model of capitalism has run its course — Putin
According to the Russian president, this model can no longer offer a way out of the "snarl of increasingly tangled contradictions"
Read more
Media: Hainan boosts international cooperation on rare fruit cultivation
There are already more than 400 varieties of exotic fruits imported from other countries
Read more
Ukrainian opposition politician calls for restoration of economic ties with Russia, CIS
Viktor Medvedchuk noted that relations between Ukraine and Russia are at a dead end, with numerous adverse consequences, first of all, for Ukraine and Ukrainians
Read more
More than 33,000 tourists visited Sanya rainforest park in five days of holidays
Most of the visitors came from Beijing, Wuhan, Chengdu, Chongqing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and other major Chinese cities
Read more
Russian Health Ministry greenlights joint COVID-19 and flu vaccination
Studies have proven that when COVID-19 and flu vaccines are inoculated at the same time, their effectiveness is not reduced
Read more
Over 279,000 tourists visited Sanya sights in three days
During the first three days of the vacation, over 166,000 tourists arrived in Sanya by rail and air transport
Read more
Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform flight over Arctic and Far East
All the flights are performed in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace
Read more
St. Petersburg goes into lockdown, closing restaurants, malls, public places Oct 30-Nov 7
Apart from that, beauty salons, sports centers and non-essential trade will be closed, but for pharmacies, gas stations, and grocery stores
Read more
Hainan authorities note boost in consumption during PRC Founding day weekend
This year, the weekend in honor of the Founding Day of the People's Republic of China lasted from October 1 to October 7
Read more
Moldova staged gas crisis, its debt amounts to $433mln - Gazprom
Spokesman for the Russian gas giant Gazprom Sergei Kupriyanov said that no politics can be seen in the crisis with gas supplies to Moldova, as Gazprom cannot operate at a loss
Read more
Putin thanks Europe for sanctions, noting good effect of countermeasures for Russia
Vladimir Putin noted that Russia is increasing food supplies to the world market
Read more
First express train with vegetables, fruits to depart from Tashkent to Moscow in November
Kazakhstan, the country through which the train will travel, also joined the project, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov said
Read more
Sanya and Haikou make it to top-3 of the most popular places in China for car tourism
Hainan is one of the most popular holiday destinations in China
Read more
Putin invites Israeli prime minister to visit St. Petersburg
Naftali Bennett accepted the invitation and said he would be pleased to make another visit to Russia
Read more
Bennett-Putin meeting lasted five hours, was warm and positive — Israeli PM’s office
During the meeting, the parties addressed a range of significant issues in bilateral relations
Read more
Occupancy of Hainan's luxury hotels exceeded 90% during October holidays
During the holidays, hotels on the island provided additional services for guests
Read more
Media: Consumption in the capital of China's Hainan growing rapidly
The Haikou government is working hard to turn Hainan into an international advanced consumption zone
Read more
Russia’s Su-57 outshines US fifth-generation fighters, says expert
Russia’s Aerospace Forces will receive 22 Su-57 fighters by late 2024 and their number will increase to 76 by 2028
Read more
Rocket with Russian wood painting style stickers to appear at Baikonur pad on October 25
The liftoff of the Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle, which will put the Progress MS-18 cargo spacecraft into orbit, is scheduled for 03:00 Moscow Time on October 28
Read more
Moscow's rejection of relations with NATO is not big deal - Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that NATO is "an aggressive bloc", which considers Russia as an adversary
Read more
Hainan hotels during the national holidays attract guests with extraordinary cuisine
This year, the weekend in honor of the Founding Day of the People's Republic of China lasted from October 1 to October 7
Read more
Pristina’s actions against Russian diplomats not to affect their legal status - diplomat
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the expelled diplomats have no relation to any bodies of the self-proclaimed state, as they are accredited to the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo
Read more
Emelianenko defeated Johnson at Bellator MMA tournament in Russia
Emelianenko downed the opponent for the count in the first round
Read more
COVID-19 rate decline in Russia may start in winter - expert
Coronavirus waves last for 4-6-8 weeks, eral director of DNKOM research center of molecular-genetic studies Andrei Isaev said
Read more
Media: Hainan to host an international wedding tourism forum in November
In 2019, before the pandemic, more than 300,000 Chinese tourists arrived in Sanya to attend 2,600 weddings
Read more
Biden says does not want cold war with China
According to US President, China, Russia and the rest of the world knows we have the most powerful military in history of the world
Read more
Cinematographer shot on US movie set was Ukrainian national, Kiev diplomat confirms
The shooting incident occurred on the set of Hollywood star Alec Baldwin's Western movie Rust in the southwestern US state of New Mexico on Thursday
Read more
Kosovo’s ‘decisions’ have no legal force — Russian embassy about expulsion of diplomats
Earlier, Kosovo President declared personae non grata two Russian diplomats from the chancery of the Russian embassy in Serbia
Read more
Ukraine’s plans to create communication points are provocative - Russian Foreign Ministry
rainian law enforcement officials prepared the provocation again, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian tycoon granted asylum in Montenegro as Zurich closes his money laundering case
According to Telman Ismailov’s lawyer Marina Rusakova, this factor was decisive in her client’s release from extradition detention
Read more
Hainan authorities drew over 300,000 talented personnel to the island in three years
The Million Talents program was launched in the spring of 2018
Read more
Russian, Chinese warships conduct first ever joint patrol in western Pacific
As reported earlier, the Russian and Chinese Navies held the Joint Sea 2021 three-day naval maneuvers in the Sea of Japan
Read more
Court bans sale of 61 models of Samsung smartphones in Russia
The decision may be appealed within one month of the date of its adoption
Read more
Putin speaks on foreign agents, his achievements, Taliban at Valdai Club session
Russian President thanked Europe for sanctions and confessed that he raced electric cars at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence
Read more
Moscow aware of NATO deploying weapons near Russian borders, diplomat says
According to Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Alexander Grushko, new military realities are emerging on the ground that are being created on the basis of Cold War schemes, which NATO officials have shaken the dust off of
Read more
The number of coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 35,660 over the past day
The number of COVID-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,072
Read more
Sputnik V contributes to one bln coronavirus vaccinations in India — local producer
Panacea Biotec company also intends to launch the production of Russia's Sputnik Light single-dose jab
Read more