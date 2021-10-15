Russia, ASEAN readying new formats of economic cooperation, says Business Council head

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russia and ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations) members are developing new formats of economic and investment cooperation, Chairman of the Russia-ASEAN Business Council Ivan Polyakov said at a conference devoted to the 25th anniversary of the dialogue partnership and the 30th anniversary of the relationship between Russia and the association.

"Unfortunately, as of today our potential in terms of economic relations is not fully tapped. However, Russian and ASEAN countries’ business circles are addressing the development of new mechanisms and formats of expansion and deepening trade, economic and investment cooperation," he said.

Today’s most important task is to restore the level of business cooperation between Russia and ASEAN partners amid the coronavirus pandemic, as well as set future cooperation prospects, Polyakov noted.

In this respect, it is also important to address the expansion of humanitarian and public ties between countries, he added. "We consider it crucial to facilitate the establishment of contacts and the expansion of cooperation not only between business circles, but also through public organizations, leading figures in the area of science, education, culture, art, support of moral values," the chairman of the Business Council emphasized. "We believe that humanitarian-oriented public events held together with partners from ASEAN countries establish a strong basis for the expansion of our interaction," he added.

The international conference "Russia and ASEAN in Asia-Pacific Region: Dynamic of Cooperation, Regional Processes and the Global Context" is being held within the framework of the 13th Convention of the Russian International Studies Association (RISA): Thirty Years of the New Russia’s Foreign Policy at MGIMO.