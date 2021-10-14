Trade turnover between Moscow, Beijing shows high growth rates, says Russian PM

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and China is set to reach a record level by the end of this year, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin believes.

"Trade-economic cooperation plays a key role in the development of Sino-Russian ties. Mutual trade has been demonstrating high growth rates in 2021 as it rose by 29% in January-July to $74 bln," he said in greetings to participants of the 130th Canton Fair. "Such dynamics makes it possible to expect that we will reach record results by the end of this year, and meet the task set by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to increase trade turnover to $200 bln in the near future," PM added.

Mishustin noted the high "rates of the expansion of investment cooperation" between the two countries. "The portfolio of the relevant intergovernmental commission has around 90 large projects worth $150 bln," he said, urging "to develop such trends, promote the creation of new joint ventures."

Russian PM also mentioned the strategic energy partnership between the two neighbors, as well as the cooperation in high technologies.