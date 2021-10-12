Hainan braces for Virtual Travel Retail Expo

HAIKOU, October 12. /TASS/. Hainan is getting ready for hosting the second Virtual Travel Retail Expo, an online single window event that provides a comprehensive insight into the travel and consumer sectors of this fast-growing free-trade port.

According to the organizers, over the next four days, about 5,000 people who have registered as visitors to this fair will learn more the resources of the large-scale business networking site. Local authorities note that it plays a key role in boosting cooperation between travel agencies and other interested companies related to international tourism and trade projects.

This time the exhibition was attended by more than 70 major companies in the international market in the field of trade and tourism, in the field of air transportation and cruise travel. The platform also represents the potential of Hainan's key economic development zones, allowing investors to establish important contacts for business expansion.

According to the central government's plan, the province should become an international pilot consumption zone in the near future. In order to do so, the authoroties actively expand the chain of duty free shops on Hainan, there are constant trading promotions that draw tourists from all over the country and from abroad. The island is also considered one of the most popular holiday destinations in China. According to official statistics, more than 64 million travelers visited it in 2020, spending about 87.28 billion yuan ($ 12.65 billion).