Facebook did not pay fine voluntarily — court

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Facebook did not take advantage of the postponement granted by the court and did not pay the 26 mln ruble ($362,100) fine for its refusal to delete prohibited content, the press service of the Tagansky Court in Moscow told TASS.

"In view of the absence of information about the voluntary performance of legally effective rulings of the Justice of the Peace of Court Section No. 422 of Moscow’s Tagansky District dated May 25, whereby administrative fines were imposed on Facebook Inc. totaling 26 mln rubles under eight cases for committal of administrative offenses stipulated in Part 2 of Art. 13.41 of the Russian Administrative Offense Code (refusal to delete information subject to mandatory removal under Russian laws), orders on performance of legally effective court rulings were sent to the court bailiffs service," the court said.

The court earlier granted a postponement to Facebook for payment of the fine at the request of the company.