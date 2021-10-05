Business suffers losses due to Internet websites outage - business ombudsman

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Disruptions in the work of popular Internet sites brought losses to business and affected the stock market, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov told TASS.

"It is too early to give final estimates. Of course, there were business losses, but the fact of many hours of disruption is much more serious, which has already affected the stock market. Facebook shares fell by more than 5%. [CEO] Mark Zuckerberg, according to Forbes, lost about $6 bln in real time," Titov said.

According to him, there was a "global domino effect". "Twitter, Google, YouTube, Telegram, TikTok had problems, then Netflix, Zoom, and VK. There are reports about the difficulties of the largest banks and airlines in the United States. So, without exaggeration, this is already the plot of a disaster movie, which is scary," he added.

On Monday, users around the world reported a massive disruption in the activities of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Facebook, which owns these social networks and the messenger, confirmed information about the problems and assured that they are working to fix them. Facebook is gradually restoring access to its applications and services after a large-scale outage, the company said on its Twitter page. The global outage lasted more than 6,5 hours.