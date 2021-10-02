Russia’s electricity generation up 6.4% in 9M 2021

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia’s electricity generation in Russia in January-September 2021 increased by 6.4% year-on-year and reached 821.8 bln kWh, according to statistics released by the Central Dispatching Department of Fuel Energy Complex (CDU TEK).

Energy consumption in the first nine months of 2021 increased by 5.5% year-on-year to 804.5 bln kWh.

In September, the generation volume reached 87.2 bln kWh (+7.4% compared to September 2020), and the consumption volume reached 84.9 bln kWh (+6.4%).