Russian, Turkish leaders consider creation of two nuclear power plants in Turkey — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Russian and Turkish presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at a meeting in Sochi, addressed the possible construction of two more nuclear power plants (NPPs) in the republic with Russia’s assistance, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Indeed, [this topic] has been discussed," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

Peskov stated that the leaders touched upon "the development of a virtually new branch of the economy" in Turkey. "The construction of new power units has been discussed [at the meeting]. [The leaders] mentioned some specific locations where Turkey would plan to build them," the spokesman went on to say.

Furthermore, Peskov said that the presidents addressed the possibility of continuing such cooperation.

The talks between Putin and Erdogan took place on Wednesday in Sochi, lasting about three hours. Among other things, the leaders discussed economics and international relations, while energy issues were also on the agenda.