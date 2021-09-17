Asian-Pacific Bank acquired for $193 mln by investor from Kazakhstan

SOCHI, September 17. /TASS/. The Asian-Pacific Bank was acquired by an investor from Kazakhstan, Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina told reporters on Friday.

Pioneer Capital Invest LLP, which offered the highest price — 14 bln rubles ($192.88 mln), was selected as the auction’s winner, the Bank of Russia said.

"Today we held an auction for the sale of the Asian-Pacific Bank. A foreign investor with capital from Kazakhstan bought it at a good price," Nabiullina said.

Three out of the four participants invited by the Bank of Russia participated in the auction — Promsvyazbank, Sovcombank, Pioneer Capital Invest LLP. Meanwhile, the fourth investor chose not to participate in the auction, the regulator said.

According to the auction's terms, the ownership will be transreffered to Pioneer Capital Invest LLP before November 1, 2021.