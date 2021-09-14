Russian authorities plan to simplify reception of residence permit for IT specialists

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The Russian authorities should create conditions for the return and attraction of IT specialists and IT companies to the country by March 2022. This is according to the roadmap "Creation of additional conditions for the development of information technologies."

The departments involved in the implementation of the initiative include the Ministry for Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, the Finance Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Economic Development and Trade Ministry, the Labor Ministry, the Federal Customs Service, and the Russian Federal Security Service.

Among the conditions aimed at attracting IT specialists back to the country include the simplification of the procedure for obtaining a residence permit, preferential mortgages, preferential lending and other support measures.

Also, by October 2021, the government is to amend the Digital Technologies federal project (part of the national program "Digital Economy of the Russian Federation").

The program should provide for export acceleration and compensation for the costs of holding international IT events; creation of a register of domestic export digital solutions based on the "single marketplace" model; organization of thematic business missions for Russian companies providing detailed information in the field of IT; subsidizing the pilot introduction of Russian software at foreign enterprises; creation of a mechanism to ensure the protection of the rights and interests of Russian IT exporters abroad.

The Ministry of Taxes, the Federal Tax Service, the Federal Customs Service, the Federal Security Service and the Bank of Russia will present amendments to the national legislation in order to create a "digital residence" system for foreign companies and individuals operating in the IT sector, without the need for a physical presence in the country.

By December 2021, the Industry and Trade Ministry, the Ministry for Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, the Economic Development Ministry, JSC Russian Export Center, the Russian Fund for the Development of IT will clarify the powers of trade missions in order to create a "digital attache" service in promising countries for the development of Russian IT exports. In particular, this service will provide support for Russian IT companies entering foreign markets, as well as encourage foreign IT companies to move to the Russian jurisdiction.