New resort town to be built on west coast of Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, September 10. /TASS/. The Crimean authorities intend to build a resort town on the Black Sea coast, the republic’s Deputy Prime Minister Yevgeny Kabanov said on the Na kryuchke television show on Friday.

"The project is being currently considered under the leadership of Marat Khusnullin (Russian Deputy Prime Minister and curator of the Southern Federal District - TASS) and Head of the Republic Sergey Aksyonov. Soon we are likely to present a new Crimean city. We are well aware of what should be built, as well as of timeframe, financing, the obligations of both the state and investors", Kabanov said.

According to Kabanov, the city will be built on the Crimean western coast, although the deputy did not specify details of the project or the exact construction site. "I do not want to jump the gun and say too much about the project," Kabanov stated and noted that the city is to be designed using contemporary urban trends.

Minister of Resorts and Tourism of the Republic of Crimea Vadim Volchenko stated in spring that the Crimean authorities planned to create a new tourism cluster named New Evpatoria in the west of the region. Head of the administration of Evpatoria Roman Tikhonchuk explained that the resort would be able to accommodate up to 40,000 tourists per year, with different accommodation facilities from apartments to five-star hotels on the cluster.

Crimea has hit the tourist flow record for two consecutive years over the post-Soviet period. The region welcomed 6.8 million tourists in 2018 and 7.4 million in 2019. The season started later than usual in 2020 due to the pandemic, nevertheless more than 6.3 million visited Crimea that year. According to some estimates, in 2021, the region will receive about 8 million people, while the tourist flow is expected to increase to 10 million per year.