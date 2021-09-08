Gas price in Europe surpasses $660 per 1,000 cubic meters

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The gas price in Europe surpassed the $660 per 1,000 cubic meters mark during Wednesday trading, according to data provided by London’s ICE.

Particularly, the price of gas futures for October delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands reached almost $662 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 54.6 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh) on September 8.

Gazprom department head Alexander Ivannikov said earlier that gas prices in Europe would definitely remain at the current level in the near future.