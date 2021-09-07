Moscow expects Russian business interests in Guinea will be ensured in any case

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russia is closely following what is happening in Guinea and expects that in any development of events, the business interests of domestic companies and entrepreneurs in this country will be ensured, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"We, of course, are closely following what is happening in Guinea. We would like to see the situation in Guinea back on track as soon as possible. We expect in any case that the business interests of our entrepreneurs, our companies will be ensured and won’t be affected," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Rusal said earlier it was ready to evacuate its Russian personnel from Guinea in the event of further escalation of political instability in the country. Rusal has had operations in the Republic of Guinea since 2001, being one of the largest foreign investors in the country. In Guinea Rusal owns Compagnie des Bauxites de Kindia (CBK) and the Friguia bauxite and alumina complex. Moreover, the company is implementing the project on the development of the world’s largest bauxite deposit Dian Dian in the Boke region.

On Sunday, an elite special operations unit, led Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, entered the governmental district of Conakry and deployed at the presidential palace. Doumbouya later made a televised address, announcing the apprehension of President Alpha Conde, the dissolution of the government and the suspension of the Constitution. Global key players, including Russia, condemned the unconstitutional actions of the military, calling for the release of Conde and a negotiated settlement.