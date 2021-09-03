Putin offers up Khabarovsk as WorldSkills-2023 host to boost region’s vocational education

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed to hold the WorldSkills Russian National Competition in Khabarovsk in 2023.

"It is necessary to increase the availability and quality of secondary and higher vocational education in the Far East and focus particularly on the training of specialized workers," Putin said on Friday at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"I support and propose to hold the WorldSkills National Competition in Khabarovsk in 2023," Putin stated. "This will further stimulate the development of the vocational education system in the region."

Created in 1946, WorldSkills is an international non-profit movement to bolster the prestige of vocational professions by holding competitions in each country and around the world. Russia joined the WorldSkills movement in 2012.