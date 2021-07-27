Volume of Sanya's GDP in January-June grew by 20.3%

SANYA, July 27. /TASS/. The volume of GDP of Hainan's Sanya in January-June grew by 20.3% in annual terms and amounted to almost 40 billion yuan (about $ 6.18 billion), the "Sanya Daily" reported citing the city customs department.

The primary sector of the economy for said period grew by 4.3% in annual terms, to 5.48 billion yuan ($ 846.9 million). The secondary sector - by 11.1%, to 4.65 billion yuan ($ 718.7 million), and the tertiary sector - by 25.3%, to 29.8 billion yuan ($ 4.6 billion). Investments in fixed assets for the first half of 2021 also grew by 33.8% in annual terms.

In January-June, the statistics department said, total retail sales of consumer products in Sanya increased by 106.5% to 28.5 billion yuan ($ 4.4 billion). In terms of the growth rate of this indicator, the city of Sanya took first place in the province. With regard to duty free products, their sales during the specified period amounted to 19.7 billion yuan ($ 3.04 billion), which is more than double the figure for the same period in 2020.

In the first half of the year, there was also an increase in tourist traffic. In January-June, this resort town received more than 13 million tourists, which is 130.1% higher than in the first half of 2020. Compared to the first half of 2019, the growth amounted to 9.1%. Tourism revenues rose 343.6% year on year to 43.55 billion yuan ($ 6.7 billion).