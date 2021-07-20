Rossiya Airlines signs firm contract for delivery of 15 SSJ 100 aircraft in 2021

ZHUKOVSKY, July 20. /TASS/. Rossiya Airlines has signed an agreement on the supply of 15 SSJ 100 aircraft in 2021 on the sidelines of the MAKS-2021 air show, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

The agreement on the transfer of aircraft was signed by the general director of Rossiya Sergey Aleksandrovsky, head of Promsvyazbank, Pyotr Fradkov, and the general director of United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Yury Slyusar.

Earlier, Slyusar said that this year the UAC will supply the companies with another 30 SSJ 100 aircraft, and by the end of the year more than 180 of these aircraft will be in operation.

Sukhoi Superjet 100 is a 103-seater short-haul passenger aircraft developed by the Sukhoi Civil Aircraft. The Long Range (SSJ 100 LR) modification has a flying range of more than 4,000 kilometers. Being a C Approach Category aircraft (cruising speed of 830 kilometers per hour, maximal speed of 860 kilometers per hour), the plan can land on a quite shorty runway of 1,700 meters.

The MAKS 2021 international air show is running from July 20 to 25 in the suburban town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow.